Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Snapdragon 730G +39%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Snapdragon 730G +2%
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
Snapdragon 730G +1%
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|825 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
205 (54.8%)
169 (45.2%)
Total votes: 374
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G