Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 281K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Snapdragon 765G +50%
589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Snapdragon 765G +5%
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
Snapdragon 765G +13%
319115
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|192
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
