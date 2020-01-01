Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 323K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Snapdragon 690 +41%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
Snapdragon 690 +4%
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +12%
360535
323200
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
