We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • Performs 36% better in floating-point computations
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845 +2%
411517
Snapdragon 695
403219
CPU 102046 127121
GPU 154472 99172
Memory 63407 63008
UX 87601 112511
Total score 411517 403219
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s -
Machine learning 35.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 80% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 7 FPS
Score 1436 1206

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1.5 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 256 128
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 536 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 SM6375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

