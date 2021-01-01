Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 778G

Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 101932 -
GPU 144105 -
Memory 56515 -
UX 57020 -
Total score 349975 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s -
Machine learning 35.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X53
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 SM7325
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 730
2. Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 720G
3. Snapdragon 845 or Kirin 970
4. Snapdragon 845 or Kirin 980
5. Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 670
6. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 865
7. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 855
8. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 888
9. Snapdragon 778G or Dimensity 1200
10. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 780G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 845, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish