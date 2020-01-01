Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 845: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 5, 2017, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) at 2800 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1500 MHz.

CPU Performance
53
Gaming Performance
66
Battery life
64
NanoReview Score
61

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535

Smartphones

Phones with Snapdragon 845AnTuTu v8
1. OnePlus 6T358936
2. Xiaomi Pocophone F1346704
3. OnePlus 6346464
4. Xiaomi Mi 8346385
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro345452
6. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact344465
7. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3344449
8. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S342552
9. LG V40 ThinQ303851
10. Google Pixel 3 XL299240

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz
Number of ALUs 256
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2017
Class Flagship
Model number SDM845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

Comparison with competitors

