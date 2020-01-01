Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 5, 2017, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) at 2800 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1500 MHz.
CPU Performance
53
Gaming Performance
66
Battery life
64
NanoReview Score
61
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 845
|AnTuTu v8
|1. OnePlus 6T
|358936
|2. Xiaomi Pocophone F1
|346704
|3. OnePlus 6
|346464
|4. Xiaomi Mi 8
|346385
|5. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
|345452
|6. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
|344465
|7. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
|344449
|8. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
|342552
|9. LG V40 ThinQ
|303851
|10. Google Pixel 3 XL
|299240
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
