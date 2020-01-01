Snapdragon 855 Plus vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 10 months later
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2490 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 405K
- Performs 4% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12 Bionic +43%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2856
A12 Bionic +3%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +20%
487968
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|-
Cast your vote
111 (48.5%)
118 (51.5%)
Total votes: 229
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Apple A12 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A12 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A12 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A12 Bionic and A11 Bionic