Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > A12 Bionic: benchmarks and specs

Apple A12 Bionic

Apple A12 Bionic

Apple A12 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 12, 2018, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Vortex at 2490 MHz and 4 cores Tempest at 1600 MHz.

CPU Performance
75
Gaming Performance
65
Battery life
75
NanoReview Score
73

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
405980

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with A12 BionicAnTuTu v8
1. Apple iPhone XS Max456928
2. Apple iPhone XS454382
3. Apple iPhone XR421197

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the A12 Bionic SoC with Apple A12 Bionic GPU graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6
Frequency 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB
L2 cache 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Cores 4
FLOPS 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type NVMe
Max display resolution 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2018
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish