Apple A12 Bionic
Apple A12 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 12, 2018, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Vortex at 2490 MHz and 4 cores Tempest at 1600 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
405980
Smartphones
|Phones with A12 Bionic
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Apple iPhone XS Max
|456928
|2. Apple iPhone XS
|454382
|3. Apple iPhone XR
|421197
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|Frequency
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Cores
|4
|FLOPS
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
