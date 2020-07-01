Snapdragon 865 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 405K
- Has 2 cores more
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
A12 Bionic +20%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +17%
3466
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +47%
598555
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|-
Cast your vote
180 (51.1%)
172 (48.9%)
Total votes: 352
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Apple A12 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Apple A12 Bionic
- Apple A12X Bionic and Apple A12 Bionic
- Apple A11 Bionic and Apple A12 Bionic