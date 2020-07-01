Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 405K
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865
948
A12 Bionic +20%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +17%
3466
A12 Bionic
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +47%
598555
A12 Bionic
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
180 (51.1%)
172 (48.9%)
Total votes: 352

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
Rahul gujjar 01 July 2020 06:27
A12 bionic chip is the best , performance in pubg mobile gaming playing with 0 :lag then a12 is better then snapdragon 865 ?
+67 Reply
Shane smith. 13 July 2020 01:52
S20 ultra has zero lag in pubg. Hell my s10 plus didn’t have any lag!
+4 Reply
РусскийEnglish