Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A15 Bionic vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

A15 Bionic vs A12 Bionic

A15 Bionic
VS
A12 Bionic
A15 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A15 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 520K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A15 Bionic
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A15 Bionic +62%
840854
A12 Bionic
520022
CPU 214698 132036
GPU 324552 188351
Memory 167472 77046
UX 132953 112735
Total score 840854 520022
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +56%
1764
A12 Bionic
1131
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +65%
4862
A12 Bionic
2955
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.5-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15 billion 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Execution units 5 4
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1W05 -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
26 (83.9%)
5 (16.1%)
Total votes: 31

Related Comparisons

1. A15 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
2. A15 Bionic vs Snapdragon 870
3. A15 Bionic vs Dimensity 1200
4. A15 Bionic vs Snapdragon 888 Plus
5. A12 Bionic vs Snapdragon 855
6. A12 Bionic vs Exynos 9825
7. A12 Bionic vs Kirin 980
8. A12 Bionic vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
9. A12 Bionic vs A14 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and A15 Bionic, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish