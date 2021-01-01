A15 Bionic vs A12 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A15 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
72
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
57
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
69
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 520K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2490 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|214698
|132036
|GPU
|324552
|188351
|Memory
|167472
|77046
|UX
|132953
|112735
|Total score
|840854
|520022
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +56%
1764
1131
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +65%
4862
2955
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.5-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15 billion
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Execution units
|5
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1W05
|-
Cast your vote
26 (83.9%)
5 (16.1%)
Total votes: 31