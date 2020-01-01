Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 875 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 405K
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +30%
3789
A12 Bionic
2922
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +66%
674481
A12 Bionic
405760

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 640 -
FLOPS - 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 875 or ask any questions
