Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 778G

Snapdragon 855 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 855 Plus
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 149898 -
GPU 192313 -
Memory 92546 -
UX 55253 -
Total score 471954 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 133.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 22.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 40.85 words/s -
Machine learning 43.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 23.1 images/s -
HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 743.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 627 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X53
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC SM7325
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (22.2%)
7 (77.8%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
2. Samsung Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
3. Apple A13 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or 855 Plus
5. Apple A12 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 778G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 778G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 778G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 778G
10. MediaTek Dimensity 900 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 855 Plus, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish