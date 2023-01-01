Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 778G

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 190326 201145
GPU 118222 135347
Memory 158281 127473
UX 140685 126594
Total score 606420 588862
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 159.9 MB/sec 160 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 73.3 pages/sec 64.3 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 125.2 Mpixels/sec 97.1 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 56.1 images/sec 55.6 images/sec
HDR 96.2 Mpixels/sec 91.7 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.56 images/sec 11.1 images/sec
Photo processing 26.5 images/sec 20.3 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.33 Mpixels/sec 4.27 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2462

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[High]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 5 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710 Adreno 642
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 550 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
Total shaders - 768
FLOPS - 844 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 3700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7435-AB SM7325
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
68 (55.7%)
54 (44.3%)
Total votes: 122

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, or ask any questions
English