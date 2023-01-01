Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Better instruction set architecture
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|190326
|201145
|GPU
|118222
|135347
|Memory
|158281
|127473
|UX
|140685
|126594
|Total score
|606420
|588862
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1008
1008
Multi-Core Score
2924
2841
|Asset compression
|159.9 MB/sec
|160 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|73.3 pages/sec
|64.3 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|125.2 Mpixels/sec
|97.1 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|56.1 images/sec
|55.6 images/sec
|HDR
|96.2 Mpixels/sec
|91.7 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.56 images/sec
|11.1 images/sec
|Photo processing
|26.5 images/sec
|20.3 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.33 Mpixels/sec
|4.27 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Score
|-
|2462
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 710
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|550 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Total shaders
|-
|768
|FLOPS
|-
|844 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7435-AB
|SM7325
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
Cast your vote
68 (55.7%)
54 (44.3%)
Total votes: 122