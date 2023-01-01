Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 778G VS Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 778G We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Announced 1-year and 10-months later

Announced 1-year and 10-months later Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 526277 Snapdragon 778G +1% 531528 CPU - 164198 GPU - 157464 Memory - 83966 UX - 123383 Total score 526277 531528 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 +1% 784 Snapdragon 778G 779 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 2635 Snapdragon 778G +7% 2817 Image compression - 175.3 Mpixels/s Face detection - 25 images/s Speech recognition - 41 words/s Machine learning - 36.7 images/s Camera shooting - 34.6 images/s HTML 5 - 3.03 Mnodes/s SQLite - 988.8 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Snapdragon 778G 2463 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 14 FPS Score - 2463

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS

[High] Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 27 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 53 FPS

[High] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)

3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A L2 cache - 2 MB Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP - 5 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 642L Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 490 MHz Execution units 5 2 Shading units - 384 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - X53 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 May 2021 Class Mid range Mid range Model number - SM7325 Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site