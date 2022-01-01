Snapdragon 778G vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
48
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 370K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 1-year later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|159590
|104360
|GPU
|156380
|79302
|Memory
|88425
|85994
|UX
|123709
|97681
|Total score
|532507
|370631
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +39%
782
561
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +55%
2839
1828
|Image compression
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|41 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|36.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|34.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|988.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Score
|2464
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[High]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
