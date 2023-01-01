Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 22 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 537K vs 499K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|163415
|-
|GPU
|155279
|-
|Memory
|84153
|-
|UX
|129383
|-
|Total score
|537413
|499030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +2%
777
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +27%
2827
2231
|Image compression
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|41 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|36.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|34.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|988.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Score
|2462
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[High]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|753 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|22 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|SM6450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site
