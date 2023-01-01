Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 22 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 537K vs 499K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 163415 -
GPU 155279 -
Memory 84153 -
UX 129383 -
Total score 537413 499030
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 41 words/s -
Machine learning 36.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s -
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2462 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 753 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 22 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3700 Mbps Up to 2900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 SM6450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site

