Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 319K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
- Announced 1 year later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +28%
753
589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +48%
2668
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +36%
433723
319115
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|192
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
Cast your vote
848 (80.8%)
202 (19.2%)
Total votes: 1050
