We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 435K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855
435879
Snapdragon 780G +21%
527314
CPU 142660 161413
GPU 172185 164393
Memory 56295 85627
UX 53180 114231
Total score 435879 527314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 143.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.8 words/s -
Machine learning 45.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 24.2 images/s -
HTML 5 2.93 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 783.05 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A -
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 642
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X53
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

