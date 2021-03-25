Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 750G

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 329K
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +38%
453946
Snapdragon 750G
329627
CPU 136565 115426
GPU 166857 77754
Memory 94975 66679
UX 110727 69173
Total score 453946 329627

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X52
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
66 (82.5%)
14 (17.5%)
Total votes: 80

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 860
2. Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 860
3. Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 860
4. Dimensity 1000 Plus or Snapdragon 860
5. Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 750G
6. Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 750G
7. Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 750G
8. Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 750G
9. Snapdragon 855 Plus or Snapdragon 750G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
Avatar
Mertus 25 March 2021 13:34
Sd860 hasnt 5g support
+4 Reply
РусскийEnglish