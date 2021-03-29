Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 435K

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +4%
453946
Snapdragon 855
435879
CPU 136565 142660
GPU 166857 172185
Memory 94975 56295
UX 110727 53180
Total score 453946 435879

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 143.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 44.8 words/s
Machine learning - 45.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 783.05 Krows/s

PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP - 10 W

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 585 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
FLOPS - 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Announced March 2021 December 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8150
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

vinod 29 March 2021 08:15
Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 suport 5g
+6 Reply
Kocheng 28 March 2021 19:46
Snapdragon 860 have no 5G modem hardware.
+7 Reply
