Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 435K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|142660
|GPU
|166857
|172185
|Memory
|94975
|56295
|UX
|110727
|53180
|Total score
|453946
|435879
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
750
747
Multi-Core Score
2617
Snapdragon 855 +1%
2649
|Image compression
|-
|143.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|23.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|44.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|45.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.93 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|783.05 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 855
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|585 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
Cast your vote
198 (60.2%)
131 (39.8%)
Total votes: 329