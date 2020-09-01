Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
VS
Kirin 990 (5G)
Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 503K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +19%
598555
Kirin 990 (5G)
503438

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 587 MHz 700 MHz
Cores - 16
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
267 (71.2%)
108 (28.8%)
Total votes: 375

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
kevin 01 September 2020 15:53
You must update your website because xiaomi mi 10 ultra with snapdragon 865 get 640k antutu v8
+1 Reply
Root 01 September 2020 16:06
Hi!) We show average results, so Mi 10 Ultra only one of dozens smartphones on this chip.
+3 Reply
РусскийEnglish