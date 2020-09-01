Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 503K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +23%
948
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +11%
3466
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +19%
598555
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
Cast your vote
267 (71.2%)
108 (28.8%)
Total votes: 375
