Snapdragon 888 vs Kirin 9000S
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
60
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
64
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2620 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 10 score – 898K vs 868K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|226598
|279677
|GPU
|267817
|200982
|Memory
|168662
|225491
|UX
|208948
|194615
|Total score
|868121
|898955
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1055
Kirin 9000S +15%
1216
Multi-Core Score
3400
Kirin 9000S +6%
3588
|Asset compression
|-
|155.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|-
|117.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|-
|128.8 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|-
|65.7 images/sec
|HDR
|-
|107.2 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|-
|9.94 images/sec
|Photo processing
|-
|44.8 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|-
|4.84 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|30 FPS
|-
|Score
|5037
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 9000S
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2620 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|7 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|SMIC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Maleoon 910
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Maleoon
|GPU frequency
|792 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Total shaders
|1024
|-
|FLOPS
|1622 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|August 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|-
