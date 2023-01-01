Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Kirin 9000S – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Kirin 9000S

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2620 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 10 score – 898K vs 868K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Kirin 9000S

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888
868121
Kirin 9000S +4%
898955
CPU 226598 279677
GPU 267817 200982
Memory 168662 225491
UX 208948 194615
Total score 868121 898955
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888
1055
Kirin 9000S +15%
1216
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888
3400
Kirin 9000S +6%
3588
Asset compression - 155.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser - 117.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer - 128.8 Mpixels/sec
Image detection - 65.7 images/sec
HDR - 107.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur - 9.94 images/sec
Photo processing - 44.8 images/sec
Ray tracing - 4.84 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Snapdragon 888 +270%
5373
Kirin 9000S
1453
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 30 FPS -
Score 5037 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 9000S

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2620 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 8 W 7 W
Manufacturing Samsung SMIC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Maleoon 910
Architecture Adreno 600 Maleoon
GPU frequency 792 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
Total shaders 1024 -
FLOPS 1622 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000S and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
