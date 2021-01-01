Snapdragon 888 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 346K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212299
|92742
|GPU
|302110
|95976
|Memory
|135341
|57726
|UX
|150913
|98195
|Total score
|801666
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +126%
1148
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +127%
3756
1657
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
