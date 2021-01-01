Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 9.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 172K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212299
|57490
|GPU
|302110
|24466
|Memory
|135341
|35451
|UX
|150913
|54658
|Total score
|801666
|172544
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +316%
1148
276
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +227%
3756
1148
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|75.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|10.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|20.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|15.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|9.79 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|1.51 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|410.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 636
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
10 (62.5%)
6 (37.5%)
Total votes: 16