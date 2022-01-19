Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|228047
|GPU
|-
|428067
|Memory
|-
|175864
|UX
|-
|171611
|Total score
|970047
|1003811
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1108
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +12%
1238
Multi-Core Score
3549
3870
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|-
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|-
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|December 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|s5e9925
|SM8450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
