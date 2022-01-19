Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200
970047
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +3%
1003811
CPU - 228047
GPU - 428067
Memory - 175864
UX - 171611
Total score 970047 1003811
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 730
Architecture - Adreno 700
GPU frequency 1300 MHz -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 December 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 SM8450
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200, or ask any questions
Avatar
Ibp 19 January 2022 02:24
Most Overrated chipset ever
+7 Reply
