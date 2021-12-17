Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 1, 2021, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 3000 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2500 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
997762
|CPU
|228047
|GPU
|428067
|Memory
|175864
|UX
|171611
|Total score
|997762
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1237
Multi-Core Score
3832
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site