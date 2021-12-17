Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 1, 2021, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 3000 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2500 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
90
Gaming Performance
99
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
94

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
997762
CPU 228047
GPU 428067
Memory 175864
UX 171611
Total score 997762
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1237
Multi-Core Score
3832

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730
Architecture Adreno 700
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021
Class Flagship
Model number SM8450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

Comments

Avatar
Drew 17 December 2021 06:21
They released a newer one, but still can't beat A15 Bionic?
0 Reply
Avatar
Aeiiii 09 December 2021 17:18
Looks like Snapdragon has something up their sleeve, they are well prepared.
+1 Reply
Avatar
Nilam 09 December 2021 01:36
It's really a shame cause when other manufacturers start announcing their smartphone the score gonna be lower T.T
+12 Reply
Avatar
TheGuyThatNoName 08 December 2021 15:05
snapdragon 8, not 895 finally it is here! still unfortunately it can't beat apple...
+16 Reply
Avatar
Shuvo Saha 08 December 2021 12:35
Tested on which device??
+87 Reply
Avatar
511 08 December 2021 15:53
They will show it in one to two weeks
+8 Reply
Avatar
Guest 2411 08 December 2021 21:12
It’s not released yet
+2 Reply
