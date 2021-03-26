Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 722K vs 453K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 888 +59%
722126
Snapdragon 860
453946
CPU 193435 136565
GPU 295493 166857
Memory 111279 94975
UX 97756 110727
Total score 722126 453946

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

