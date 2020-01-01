Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 875 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 875 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus

Snapdragon 875
Snapdragon 875
VS
Snapdragon 865 Plus
Snapdragon 865 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 616K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2840 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon 865 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 650
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz 645 MHz
Number of ALUs 640 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X55
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 July 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AB
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 875 or ask any questions
