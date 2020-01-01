Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Performs 13.6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 127K
- Announced 7-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
153
Snapdragon 678 +191%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
946
Snapdragon 678 +48%
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
127419
Snapdragon 678 +70%
217188
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|December 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM678
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|-
