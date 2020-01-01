Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Performs 13.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 127K
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
153
Snapdragon 678 +191%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
946
Snapdragon 678 +48%
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127419
Snapdragon 678 +70%
217188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 820 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 December 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM678
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site -

