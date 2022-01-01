Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 888
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1121K vs 807K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|212479
|GPU
|-
|304840
|Memory
|-
|137606
|UX
|-
|147850
|Total score
|1121728
|807930
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1320
1129
Multi-Core Score
4223
3703
|Image compression
|-
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|27.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|68.35 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|66.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|36.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|92%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Score
|-
|5304
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1720 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
