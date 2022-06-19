Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 20, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 3200 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2750 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
94
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
96
NanoReview Score
97
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
1108941
Total score 1108941
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1308
Multi-Core Score
4195

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730
Architecture Adreno 700
GPU frequency 900 MHz
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022
Class Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site

Comments

Avatar
Chokro 19 June 2022 23:36
Which devices have this processor?
+179 Reply
Avatar
fust 22 June 2022 23:27
latest versions of Redmagic 7 pro, Redmagic 7 and the Asus Rog Phone 6 (to be presented on the first days of July)
+16 Reply
Avatar
Gideon 29 June 2022 14:27
fust, Asus Rog 6 will be the first phone with Snapdragon 8 plus gen 1.
+3 Reply
Avatar
John_80 17 June 2022 14:24
So how is the heat? is it still there?
+45 Reply
Avatar
Smile To Life 08 June 2022 06:56
Finally, a snapdragon chip that is a real successor to the 888
+35 Reply
Avatar
Random Dude 27 May 2022 03:30
This Is Literally A Gaming Processor 😤
+74 Reply
Avatar
Mtws 23 May 2022 21:52
I love the 100 rating in gaming feels like he is the top
+81 Reply
