Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 20, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 3200 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2750 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
94
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
96
NanoReview Score
97
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
1108941
|Total score
|1108941
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1308
Multi-Core Score
4195
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
