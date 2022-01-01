Unisoc T606 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
22
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|37241
|GPU
|-
|12508
|Memory
|-
|22592
|UX
|-
|20658
|Total score
|-
|92345
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +129%
309
135
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +148%
1167
471
|Image compression
|-
|24.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.89 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.52 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.54 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.55 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|138.45 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762G
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
