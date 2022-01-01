Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T606 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Unisoc T606 vs Helio G88

Unisoc T606
VS
Helio G88
Unisoc T606
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 232K vs 179K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T606
179886
Helio G88 +29%
232312
CPU 59385 56707
GPU 26274 54234
Memory 34858 42227
UX 59038 77806
Total score 179886 232312
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606
315
Helio G88 +17%
367
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606
1182
Helio G88 +7%
1270
Image compression - 84.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.05 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.5 words/s
Machine learning - 19.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.74 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.43 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 422.95 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Unisoc T606
396
Helio G88 +81%
715
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Score 396 715

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS - 62 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6769H
Official page Unisoc T606 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

