Unisoc T606 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
33
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 232K vs 179K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|59385
|56707
|GPU
|26274
|54234
|Memory
|34858
|42227
|UX
|59038
|77806
|Total score
|179886
|232312
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
315
Helio G88 +17%
367
Multi-Core Score
1182
Helio G88 +7%
1270
|Image compression
|-
|84.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|10.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|25.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|19.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.74 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.43 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|422.95 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|4 FPS
|Score
|396
|715
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|62 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Unisoc T606 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
