We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 50% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 179K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

Unisoc T606
179886
Snapdragon 680 +49%
268310
CPU 59385 81885
GPU 26274 48510
Memory 34858 64789
UX 59038 71783
Total score 179886 268310
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606
1182
Snapdragon 680 +33%
1568

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Score 396 443

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 96
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2021 October 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM6225
Official page Unisoc T606 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

