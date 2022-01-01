Unisoc T606
Unisoc T606 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 10, 2021, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 1600 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1600 MHz.
CPU Performance
23
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
59
NanoReview Score
37
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
309
Multi-Core Score
1167
3DMark
3DMark Wild Life Performance
403
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|Score
|403
Smartphones
|Phones with Unisoc T606
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Samsung Galaxy A03
|178895
|2. Nokia G21
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Unisoc T606 SoC with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|Shading units
|16
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|Class
|Low end