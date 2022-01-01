Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Unisoc T606: benchmarks and specs

Unisoc T606

Unisoc T606 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 10, 2021, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 1600 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1600 MHz.

CPU Performance
23
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
59
NanoReview Score
37

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
309
Multi-Core Score
1167

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
403
Graphics test 2 FPS
Score 403

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Unisoc T606AnTuTu v9
1. Samsung Galaxy A03178895
2. Nokia G21-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Unisoc T606 SoC with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB
L3 cache 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz
Execution units 1
Shading units 16
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021
Class Low end

Comparison with competitors

Comments

