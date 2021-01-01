Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 155K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|69937
|GPU
|51412
|24360
|Memory
|31211
|32441
|UX
|27269
|27977
|Total score
|164305
|155476
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +2%
341
334
Multi-Core Score
1057
Snapdragon 660 +24%
1312
|Image compression
|-
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|18.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|487.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
