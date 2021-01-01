Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T618 vs Tiger T610 – what's better?

Tiger T618 vs Tiger T610

Tiger T618
VS
Tiger T610
Tiger T618
Tiger T610

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. GeekBench 5
  5. Specs
  6. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T618
vs
Tiger T610

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +13%
389
Tiger T610
344
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +25%
1317
Tiger T610
1057

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Tiger T610

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MP2 ARM Mali G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 614 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2019 June 2019
Class Low end Low end

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Unisoc Tiger T618
2. HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Unisoc Tiger T618
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Unisoc Tiger T618
4. MediaTek Helio P70 or Unisoc Tiger T618
5. MediaTek Helio G80 or Unisoc Tiger T618
6. Mediatek Helio P60 or Unisoc Tiger T610
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Unisoc Tiger T610
8. MediaTek Helio G35 or Unisoc Tiger T610

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tiger T610 and Tiger T618, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish