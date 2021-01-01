Tiger T618 vs Tiger T610
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
40
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +13%
389
344
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T618 +25%
1317
1057
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Tiger T610
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|614 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|302 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7