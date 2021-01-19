Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 1100: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 1100

MediaTek Dimensity 1100

MediaTek Dimensity 1100 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 19, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
89
Gaming Performance
71
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
80

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 1100
581524
Total score 581524

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 1100 SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics

CPU

Architecture 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall
Execution units 9
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs Dimensity 1000L
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs Dimensity 1000
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs 1000 Plus
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs Samsung Exynos 1080
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs Samsung Exynos 2100
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs Dimensity 1200

Comments

РусскийEnglish