Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 865 +3%
601503
Dimensity 1100
581794
CPU 182344 -
GPU 220987 -
Memory 102933 -
UX 88593 -
Total score 601503 581794

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s -
Machine learning 50 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 868.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 January 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

