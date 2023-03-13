Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 6020: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 6020

  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2200 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 6020 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 13, 2023, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
Review

CPU Performance
40
Gaming Performance
30
Battery life
78
NanoReview Score
45

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
354481
Total score 354481
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
605
Multi-Core Score
1758

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 6020 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023
Class Low end
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

Comments

