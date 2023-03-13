MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2200 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 6020 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 13, 2023, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
40
Gaming Performance
30
Battery life
78
NanoReview Score
45
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 6020
354481
|Total score
|354481
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
605
Multi-Core Score
1758
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 6020 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|Class
|Low end
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site