Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 6020 VS Snapdragon 695 Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm) Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 397K vs 350K Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Announced 1-year and 5-months later

Announced 1-year and 5-months later Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 695 +13% 397203 Dimensity 6020 350135 CPU 123304 - GPU 99867 - Memory 62022 - UX 112392 - Total score 397203 350135

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 695 +15% 692 Dimensity 6020 600 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 695 +15% 1997 Dimensity 6020 1733

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 695 1201 Dimensity 6020 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Score 1201 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 66 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Low] - Fortnite 24 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 19 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)

6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 840 MHz 950 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units 128 32 FLOPS 536 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2021 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Model number SM6375 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site