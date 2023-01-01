Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 6020 VS Dimensity 700 Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Announced 2-years and 4-months later

Announced 2-years and 4-months later Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 350K vs 337K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 700 337457 Dimensity 6020 +4% 350135 CPU 97246 - GPU 82206 - Memory 70281 - UX 88538 - Total score 337457 350135 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 700 560 Dimensity 6020 +7% 600 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 700 1718 Dimensity 6020 +1% 1733 Image compression 102.6 Mpixels/s - Face detection 15 images/s - Speech recognition 30.8 words/s - Machine learning 27.1 images/s - Camera shooting 14.4 images/s - HTML 5 2.1 Mnodes/s - SQLite 543.4 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 700 1102 Dimensity 6020 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1102 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 51 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS

[Medium] - Fortnite 25 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 59 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 34 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Valhall Valhall GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 32 32 FLOPS 243 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.1 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced November 2020 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Model number MT6833V/ZA - Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site