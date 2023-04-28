MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- GPU: Mali-G77 MC9
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2600 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 8020 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 28, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
51
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
63
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
818
Multi-Core Score
2491
Smartphones
|Phones with Dimensity 8020
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Motorola Edge 40
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 8020 SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Execution units
|9
|Shading units
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 570
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site