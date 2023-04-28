Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 8020: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 8020

MediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • GPU: Mali-G77 MC9
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2600 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 8020 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 28, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Review

CPU Performance
51
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
63

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
818
Multi-Core Score
2491

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Dimensity 8020AnTuTu v9
1. Motorola Edge 40-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 8020 SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers
TDP 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall
Execution units 9
Shading units 144
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 570
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2023
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site

Comments

