Dimensity 8020 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra

Dimensity 8020
VS
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Dimensity 8020
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8020
vs
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 214468 238522
GPU 211997 182820
Memory 156087 164843
UX 179138 181525
Total score 761215 760778
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 172.4 MB/sec 120.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 101.2 pages/sec 83.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 145.6 Mpixels/sec 94.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 76.9 images/sec 59.7 images/sec
HDR 125.8 Mpixels/sec 81.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 11.7 images/sec 7.8 images/sec
Photo processing 36.3 images/sec 25.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.75 Mpixels/sec 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 26 FPS -
Score 4464 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8020 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 32 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 320 KB 1 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 4 W 5 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP9 Mali-G610 MP4
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 9 4
Shading units 64 -
Total shaders 576 -
FLOPS 979.2 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 570 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2023 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6891, MT6891Z_Z/CZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Dimensity 8020, or ask any questions
