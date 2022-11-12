Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 9200: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 8, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X3 at 3050 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A715 at 2850 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
94
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
96

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 9200
1277452
CPU 273413
GPU 550767
Memory 246809
UX 195113
Total score 1277452
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1306
Multi-Core Score
4989

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 9200 SoC with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
L3 cache 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Valhall 3
Execution units 11
Vulkan version 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 8533 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Video capture 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

Comments

Avatar
Zhinazhu 12 November 2022 09:14
Unfortunately, I can't appreciate his power, and I might have gotten better if I could drop supporting 32-bit.
+1 Reply
Avatar
Insider 10 November 2022 23:37
Mediatek never fails to impress compared to Qualcomm. They went to make cheap SOCs for low-end devices to compete and even beat Qualcomm this year with their Dimensity 9000 and their super-efficient Dimensity 8100. I hope next year too, they'll keep moving on the same path. The competition will only benefit us, consumers. The Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 GPU in the Dimensity 9200 is the best, outperforming apple A16 and the adreno 740 GPU from Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Mali-G715 Immortalis also supports ray tracing which is going to be a huge deal in the mobile gaming industry in the future.
+6 Reply
