MediaTek Dimensity 9200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 8, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X3 at 3050 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A715 at 2850 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.