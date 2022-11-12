MediaTek Dimensity 9200
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 8, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X3 at 3050 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A715 at 2850 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
94
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
96
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 9200
1277452
|CPU
|273413
|GPU
|550767
|Memory
|246809
|UX
|195113
|Total score
|1277452
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1306
Multi-Core Score
4989
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 9200 SoC with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Execution units
|11
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|8533 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site