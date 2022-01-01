Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 1040K
- Announced 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|273413
|GPU
|448381
|550767
|Memory
|172528
|246809
|UX
|166045
|195113
|Total score
|1040771
|1277452
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1219
Dimensity 9200 +7%
1306
Multi-Core Score
3791
Dimensity 9200 +32%
4989
3DMark
|Stability
|88%
|-
|Graphics test
|54 FPS
|-
|Score
|9076
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|11
|Shading units
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|8533 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
