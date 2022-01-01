Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9200

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 9200
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 9200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 1040K
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
1040771
Dimensity 9200 +23%
1277452
CPU 249768 273413
GPU 448381 550767
Memory 172528 246809
UX 166045 195113
Total score 1040771 1277452
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 88% -
Graphics test 54 FPS -
Score 9076 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 3 11
Shading units 768 -
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 8533 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (9.9%)
127 (90.1%)
Total votes: 141

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Apple A15 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs MediaTek Dimensity 9200
7. Apple A15 Bionic vs MediaTek Dimensity 9200
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs MediaTek Dimensity 9200
9. Apple A16 Bionic vs MediaTek Dimensity 9200
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish