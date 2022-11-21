Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1264K vs 1199K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|273413
|GPU
|-
|550767
|Memory
|-
|246809
|UX
|-
|195113
|Total score
|1199988
|1264779
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +14%
1475
1292
Multi-Core Score
4993
4956
3DMark
|Score
|12708
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3
|Execution units
|-
|11
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|8533 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
