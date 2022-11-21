Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9200

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
Dimensity 9200
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Dimensity 9200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1264K vs 1199K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
1199988
Dimensity 9200 +5%
1264779
CPU - 273413
GPU - 550767
Memory - 246809
UX - 195113
Total score 1199988 1264779
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Score 12708 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3
Execution units - 11
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 8533 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 7 7
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
Avatar
Sushil Tiwari 21 November 2022 17:37
Dimensity 9200 scores only 4471 in multi-core while Snapdragon 8 gen 2 reference device scores 5178 in multi-core.
+18 Reply
Avatar
Android 18 November 2022 06:43
Wrong information antunu score is more in snapdragon 8 gen 2 than 9200 and also geekbench score is more than dimensity 9200.
+172 Reply
Avatar
David Johnston 20 November 2022 14:51
Grow up Android. Will one need Kevlar gloves for using the 8-gen 2-powered phones?
+15 Reply
