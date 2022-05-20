Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 20, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A710 at 2400 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2360 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.