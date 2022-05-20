Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 20, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A710 at 2400 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2360 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
53
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
68

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
711
Multi-Core Score
2368

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1AnTuTu v9
1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 662 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 662
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X63
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022
Class Mid range
Model number SM7450-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site

