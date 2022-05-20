Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 20, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A710 at 2400 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2360 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
53
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
68
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
711
Multi-Core Score
2368
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 662 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 662
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X63
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
