Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
VS
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 644). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 10 score – 652K vs 606K
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
vs
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 190326 234797
GPU 118222 168607
Memory 158281 111786
UX 140685 142451
Total score 606420 652633
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 159.9 MB/sec 130.3 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 73.3 pages/sec 71.4 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 125.2 Mpixels/sec 101.8 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 56.1 images/sec 51.3 images/sec
HDR 96.2 Mpixels/sec 84.1 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.56 images/sec 10.5 images/sec
Photo processing 26.5 images/sec 25 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.33 Mpixels/sec 3.49 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Score - 3093

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 5 W
Manufacturing Samsung Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710 Adreno 644
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 660 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
Total shaders - 768
FLOPS - 1013.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7435-AB SM7450-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
44 (52.4%)
40 (47.6%)
Total votes: 84

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Samsung Exynos 1380
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and MediaTek Helio G99
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 778G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 870
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 778G
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский