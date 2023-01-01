Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 557K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
557030
Dimensity 7200 +10%
612245
CPU 177123 155165
GPU 162367 197878
Memory 101455 117814
UX 120496 144422
Total score 557030 612245
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Score 3092 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 644 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
Execution units - 4
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 February 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7450-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

