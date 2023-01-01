Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Announced 9-months later
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 557K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|177123
|155165
|GPU
|162367
|197878
|Memory
|101455
|117814
|UX
|120496
|144422
|Total score
|557030
|612245
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7200 +1%
848
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +35%
3086
2287
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Score
|3092
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 644
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
