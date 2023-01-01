Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)

Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s) 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)

17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz) Announced 9-months later

Announced 9-months later Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 557K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 557030 Dimensity 7200 +10% 612245 CPU 177123 155165 GPU 162367 197878 Memory 101455 117814 UX 120496 144422 Total score 557030 612245 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 3092 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 18 FPS - Score 3092 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set - ARMv9-A L2 cache 3 MB - Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 644 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 Execution units - 4 Shading units 384 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X62 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 February 2023 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7450-AB - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site